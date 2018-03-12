Kenya: Musician Behind Infamous Kamba Song Due in Court

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube

Isaiah featuring Waharaka in the controversial song video, Ikamba.

Nairobi — One of the artists behind the infamous song mocking the Kamba community is expected in court Monday to face various hate speech charges.

Officials at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission say they are ready to charge him as they hunt for his co-accused.

The Commission's chairperson Francis ole Kaparo stated that the matter was seriously being investigated by the body and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The Kikuyu song was produced in reaction to the banning of charcoal burning in Kitui.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has banned charcoal trade, which she blames for destruction of the environment.

The ban has been in place since 2014 but she is enforcing it now.

This prompted reaction from locals who burnt a lorry that was found transporting charcoal.