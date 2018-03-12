12 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Troops Arrest Killer of Special Forces Soldier With 4AK 47 Rifles, Magazines

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army said last night that its troops on Operation Ayem Akpatuma (Cat Race), conducting patrols and raiding criminal hideouts have arrested the leader of a gang of kidnappers and bandits that have been terrorizing Kogi-Auchi axis.

The gang-leader who was also responsible for the killing of a soldier attached to the Special Forces unit in the state, was arrested with 4 AK 47 rifles and several magazines of AK 47 ammunition.

A statement by Director, Army Public relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu said, "In continuation of intensive patrol across the states, following a report on criminal hideouts, on Sunday 11 March 2018 troops of Headquarters Commands Army Record supported by Army Headquarters Special Forces conducted a raid operation at Irovochinomi and Egee communities within Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.

"During the operation one of the prime suspect by name Mohammed Bashir a member of the gang that allegedly killed Corporal Mamman of Army Headquarters Special Forces on 27 February 2018, was apprehended.

"The following items were recovered, 2 AK 47 rifles with registration number 58008731 and 45 rounds of 7.62mm special was recovered.

"A follow up on the operation led to recovery of additional 2 AK 47 rifles.

"The public are once again reminded that the operation still in progress."

