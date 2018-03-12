12 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Nothing New About N13.5M Monthly Entitlement for Senators - Senate

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Nigerian Senate
By Emmanuel Aziken

The Senate has dismissed insinuations of mutterings in the Senate over the revelation by Senator Shehu Sani that N13.5 million was used in maintaining a senator per month.

This came as Femi Falana, SAN, human rights lawyer, said Senator Sani's revelation has proved that Nigerian legislators are the highest paid in the world.

Falana said Sani's disclosure validates a statement made to that effect by Itse Sagay, chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against corruption, PACAC.

He commended the senator representing Kaduna Central for "blowing the whistle on a matter of crucial national importance."

Reacting on its part, the Senate said there was nothing new in the disclosure and that senators were not up in arms against Sani over the disclosure.

Senate spokesman, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, said it was nothing new as, according to him, the same information had been in various line items and expenditure heads of the budget of the National Assembly, which has been made public.

Falana wants RMAFC to take action on the matter

Falana, however, called on the presidency to ensure that the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, takes action on the matter.

"For the first time since May 1999, the Senator disclosed the jumbo emoluments of the members of the upper chamber of the National Assembly. According to the Senator, the running cost of each Senator is N13.1 million in addition to a consolidated salary of N750,000 per month," he said in a statement, yesterday."

More on This

Senate Confirms N13.5m Monthly Running Cost

The Senate yesterday confirmed the disclosure by Senator Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna) that each senator receives N13.5m… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.