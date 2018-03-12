Kenya: Wamalwa, Sakaja and Aladwa Welcome Kenyatta-Odinga Ceasefire

Nairobi — Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja have urged NASA co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula to drop their hardline stance against the pact between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

Wamalwa said it is important for leaders to come together for the sake of the country's unity.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga coming together symbolizes unity. I therefore I urge the other co-principals to join in this reconciliation initiative so that we can move the country forward," said Wamalwa.

He criticized the co-principals for lashing out at Odinga after he held a meeting with President Kenyatta on Friday at Harambee house.

He said the meeting between the two leaders is a huge step in unifying the country that has been deeply divided along tribal lines.

Sakaja emphasized that unity is key to the development of the country.

He called upon leaders to deliver the promises they made during the campaign period and avoid dwelling on politics.

"The step taken by the two leaders should be supported by all Kenyans of goodwill because it is very important in steering the country forward on development issues," said Sakaja.

Joining Wamalwa at the service at Friends Church Makadara, area Member of Parliament George Aladwa echoed their sentiments.

Aladwa who is also the ODM Nairobi Chairman stated that they are in full support of the reconciliation between President Kenyatta and Odinga.

"As ODM members we fully support the path taken by the two leaders to unify the country. After Raila and Uhuru met the country is now at peace and that is what is important," said Aladwa.

In attendance was also former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga, veteran politician Fred Ngumo and Stanley Livondo.