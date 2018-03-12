12 March 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: School Pregnancies, Enrolment Go Up Fuelled By Free Education

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mussa Juma

Arusha — At least 333 students from both primary and secondary schools became pregnant in the period of two years between 2016 and December 2017.

This was said by the Arusha regional administrative secretary (RAS), Mr Richard Kwitega - noting that the incidence of early pregnancies is growing in the region and, as such, something needs to be done to surmount the malady.

Some 81 out of the 333 students who got pregnant are in primary schools, while the other 252 are secondary school students.

"Despite reporting the matter to the police, no legal action is taken against a majority of the students," Mr Kwitega said, stressing that this calls for remedial action, with a view to eradicating the problem root and branch!

In the related issue of 'free' education for students to the secondary school level, Mr Kwitega revealed that primary and secondary schools in the region have been provided with Sh1.9 billion every month since the year 2016.

"The access to universal basic education programme has increased the number of students enrolment at both primary and secondary schools," he explained.

Tanzania

Magufuli, Business Community Meet

The induatrialisation agenda is expected to feature high in the 11th National Business Council (TNBC) meeting slated for… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.