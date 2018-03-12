Swaziland: Millions 'Wasted' On Luxury Vehicles

The Swaziland Government spent E29 million (US$2.4 million) buying a fleet of top-of-the-range BMW cars and motorbikes for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit in 2016 that have been left unused ever since.

Member of Parliament Jan Sithole told the House of Assembly on Thursday (8 March 2018) this demonstrated how the Government wasted money.

A total of 14 BMW cars and 80 motorbikes were bought for the summit held in Swaziland when King Mswati III, sub-Saharan Africa's last absolute monarch, was chair of SADC.

The Swazi Observer newspaper reported Sithole saying, 'We warned the minister against buying the cars because that would not make sense. It was much better to rent the cars because the event was to last for only a month.' He added, 'Now the cars are parked and no one has shown interest in buying them.'

The Times Sunday, a newspaper in Swaziland, in September 2017 identified the vehicles as 14 BMW 740i sedans and 80 Honda NC 750X motorbikes. They were being kept at Matsapha Police College.

The cars were used to transport foreign dignitaries and the motorbikes were used by police to provide security.