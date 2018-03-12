11 March 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Azel Pharmaceutical Factory Meets 35 Percent of Nation Medicine Demand

Tagged:

Related Topics

Keren — The Azel Pharmaceutical Share Company, which was established in Keren 10 years back is covering 40 percent of the nation's domestic medicine demand Mr. Misgina Tekleab, Manager of the factory indicated.

Mr. Misgina also stated that the company when fully operational has the potential of meeting 60% of the nation's domestic medicine demand.

In his report to Erina, Mr. Misgina indicated that medicine production in Eritrea started during the armed struggle for liberation and that after independence the Eritrean Government in cooperation with Jordanian Medicine Factory established the Azel Pharmaceutical Factory in 2003 and the outcome is commendable.

Mr. Misgina stated that the objective and significant importance of producing medicines with in a country include supplying the domestic market demand from a closer location, providing medicines at fair price, preventing the flow of sub-standard and counterfeit medicines to the country, as well as contributing in the country's economic and industrial capacity among others.

Pointing that Azel Pharmaceutical Share Company is producing around 50 types of medicines with prior importance in our country, Mr. Misgina explained that the company is working to expand the range of drugs it produces, to enhance the quality of the medicines in cooperation with foreign medicine producing companies, as well as ensuring the quantity and quality of production for export.

Azel, which is 58% government and 42% Jordanian medicine factory owned Pharmaceutical Share Company, is playing its due part in ensuring public health and providing medicine at fair price.

Eritrea

Praiseworthy Participation in Development Programs

The residents of She'ib sub-zone, Northern Red Sea have demonstrated commendable participation in the implementation of… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.