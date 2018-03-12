11 March 2018

Eritrea: Micro-Credit and Saving Program Improving Livelihoods of Beneficiaries

Adi-Keih — The beneficiaries of the micro-credit and saving program in Adi-Keih sub-zone stated that the program is significantly contributing in the improvement of their livelihoods.

The head of the program in the sub-zone, Mr. Mehari Micael pointed out that the loan has been provided to individuals who are engaged in agricultural and small trade activities in the remote part of the sub-zone.

Indicating that the program provides five types of services according to the interest and capacity of the beneficiaries, Mr. Mehari said that from the 21 administrative areas in the sub-zone only nine have become beneficiaries of the program.

Mr. Mehari further said that in 1917 t 49 individuals engaged in agricultural activities received 474 thousand Nakfa and 36 individual working in the civil service received 293 thousand Nakfa. Mr. Mehari also called on the residents to take advantage of the opportunity provided.

The micro-credit and saving program provides service in 6 sub-zones of the Southern region.

