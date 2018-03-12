Eritrea: Praiseworthy Participation in Development Programs

Massawa — The residents of She'ib sub-zone, Northern Red Sea have demonstrated commendable participation in the implementation of the set out development programs. The comment was made at a meeting the Secretary of the PFDJ at the sub-zone, Mr. Ali Jabir conducted with the representatives of the residents.

Indicating that commendable activities have been conducted in water and soil conservation activities and assisting the families of martyrs and disadvantaged citizens, Mr. Ali called for its sustainability.

Mr. Ali also called on the residents to strengthen participation in the efforts to the preparation of land for cultivation, villages regrouping, and environmental sanitation activities as well as in other set out development endeavors.

In the same vein, the residents of Igla administrative area, Adi-Keih sub-zone, conducted micro-dam construction and soil erosion control popular campaigns.

So far the residents have constructed 19 km water diversion schemes, 87 km terraces as well as preparation of land for cultivation.

Likewise, 5 km dirt road connecting Igla with Sanko that was damaged due to erosion was renovated through popular campaign.

The Igla administrative area is located 7 km south of Adi-Keih and comprises eight villages.