Zimbabwe: One Punch Kills Cousin in Fight Over Chicken

Hwange — A BINGA man has been jailed five years for punching his cousin to death in a fight over a chicken.

Makhandeni Lovemore Dube, 30, will, however, serve an effective four years after Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese who was on circuit in Hwange suspended one year with conditions.

Dube pleaded not guilty to murder and guilty to a lesser charge of culpable homicide.

The crime was committed on August 31 last year when Dube unleashed a single blow that floored his cousin Sibangani Muzamba as the two walked to a nearby shopping centre in their area.

Both cousins were drunk after partaking opaque beer with other villagers at one Godfrey Tshuma's homestead where they were thatching a house.

The court was told that Dube had borrowed a chicken from Muzamba, 34, and on the day in question the former asked for his money.

It is not clear how much the chicken had been sold for.

A misunderstanding arose when Dube told his cousin that he had no money.

Sentencing Dube, the judge said: "The court considers that both the accused and deceased were intoxicated when the offence was committed. In aggravation the accused's moral blameworthiness is very high and his conduct deplorable as he acted irrationally and used excessive force on the deceased over a simple chicken."

After hitting Muzamba, Dube tried to render first aid by pouring water on him to no avail.

Muzamba died resulting in the arrest of Dube.

Joyline Change of Mvhiringi and Partners represented Dube pro deo.