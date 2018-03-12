South Africa: Voter Registration Weekend 'Went Well' Despite Some Disruptions, IEC Says

The Electoral Commission (IEC) said despite "isolated disruptions in a handful of areas" the voter registration process went well this weekend.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bopela said there were no major disruptions to report, but referred to some incidents in a statement.

These included disruptions at seven voting stations in Katlehong in Gauteng, interruptions at a voting station in Nthabankulu in the Eastern Cape, in QwaQwa and Harrismith in the Free State where residents demolished tents erected as temporary voting stations, and another tent being stolen in the Free State.

Other incidents include community members threatening landlords of venues used for voter registration in Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal, and in Denoon in the Western Cape where protesting residents forced the evacuation of election staff.

"Despite some continued isolated disruptions in a handful of areas, the Electoral Commission is pleased to report that most incidents which had affected registration operations yesterday had been resolved and almost all voting stations are operational today," the IEC said.

"The Electoral Commission would like to express its appreciation to community leaders, political leaders and traditional leaders as well as the community members themselves for their assistance and support in ensuring voter registration activities could continue in almost all areas today (Sunday)."

Protests

The IEC said more than 73 000 election officials were placed in 22 600 voting stations to assist with voter registrations this weekend.

"Sadly, in a handful of isolated areas a small number of voting stations around the country were unable to open on time or were forced to close shortly after opening due to a range of incidents," it said.

"The most common of these was due to community protests which used the high profile of the voter registration activities to draw attention to their grievances and in some instances blockaded staff and voters from reaching the voting stations or conducting registrations."

Source: News24