Nigeria: Kelechi Iheanacho Aims Higher After First Premiership Goal for Leicester

Saturday was a great day for Nigerian striker, Kelechi Iheanacho. Not only did the former most sought after youngster in world football score a rare goal for Leicester City, his all round game elicited applause from even the hard to please Paul Le Guen. And now, the Super Eagles' forward wants to take it higher.

Saturday's strike was Iheanacho's first Premier League goal for Leicester City this season.

Speaking on LCTV after his team's 4-1 defeat of West Brom on Saturday, Iheanacho said the goal means a lot him, adding that it has given him the confidence to aim higher.

"It was a good game... we worked hard and it was a brilliant performance from the team.

"I waited so long for this goal and I am happy I scored. I look forward to more goals in the next games."

Iheanacho last scored an EPL goal in the colours of Manchester City on December 26, 2016, against Hull City.

The former Manchester City super sub, who was once rated as the most accurate striker per minute played in Europe, has found the going tough in Leicester City with Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez's form making it impossible for him to get games. But he always acquitted himself well whenever he is called to duty.

With the international break coming, Iheanacho is expected to play prominent roles in Nigeria's friendly games against Poland and Serbia later this month.