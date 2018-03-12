Africa: Cairo Hosts Maiden Referees' Development Workshop

Referee Managers and Head of Referees Committees of Member Associations have assembled in Cairo, Egypt, for the maiden Referees Development workshop, geared towards raising the level of refereeing across the continent.

In line with the four-year plan outlined by the CAF Referees Committee under the theme "African Refereeing - Stronger than ever," the target for the workshop includes raising the level of all actors [Referees, Instructors, Administrators etc] and also establish an effective communication channel between the CAF Refereeing Department and their counterparts at the Member Associations.

The workshop is divided into two sessions; Francophone speaking countries from 9-11 March 2018, with the Anglophone group having their turn, 13-15 March 2018.

In his opening remarks to the Francophone group last Friday, president of the CAF Referees Committee, Suleiman Hassan Waberi, said the event is critical to achieving the objectives of the four-year plan launched last year, upon the approval of the CAF Executive Committee.

"The global goal of the four-year plan among others is to equip Member Associations with coherent structures and consistent activities and improve the quality African referees to become amongst the best in the world. Also, to equip the CAF Refereeing Department with adequate human and material resources," Waberi said.

He also highlighted on the need to have competent personnel manning the referees' department at the various Member Associations, adding that there is a proposal under consideration to allow women referees to officiate men's games to keep them active and in good shape for future events.

The participants dominated by former referees will also discuss the Organisational structure of a Referees Department, Designation System, Criteria for selection of international referees, monitoring and evaluation amongst others.

Also attending are members of the CAF Referees Committee.