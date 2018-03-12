Egypt: Al-Rezaigi Receives New Media Advisor At Egypt Embassy in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Chair of Sudanese Journalists Union. Al-Sadiq Al-Rezaigi has underlined firmness of Sudanese-Egyptian relations and necessity of boosting them further by a way that serves interests of people of the two countries.

This came while he was receiving at the Union premises in Khartoum the new Media Advisor of Egypt Embassy In Khartoum, Abdul-Nabi Al-Sadiq Mohamed.

The meeting reviewed the media and press relations between Sudan and Egypt, the proposed visits of the Egyptian Journalists Union to Sudan within the upcoming days and the programs set by the two Unions on serving media and press sector in the two countries.

Advisor Abdul-Nabi revealed that a series of meetings and seminars would be held in Khartoum and Cairo during the coming period to push forward relations between people of the Nile Valley.