11 March 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Informed On Progress of Work At Sport City

Khartoum — The First Vice-President on the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih was briefed on progress of work at Sport City and efforts of the Ministry of Sport to complete the project in order to be ready for inauguration.

This came during meeting at the Council of Ministers with Minister of Youth and Sport, Dr Abdul-Karim Musa.

Musa said in press statements that the meeting discussed arrangements for holding the Youth and Sport in Support of Production Conference scheduled to be convene durin the coming period in Khartoum.

He stated that the Conference was initiated by various youth institutions in coordination with the Ministry of Youth and Sport , referring to major youth initiatives in fields of agriculture, animal resources and mining.

The Minister further added that the meeting also endeavors made for development of "Youth City" so as to carry out its role in serving youth issues.

