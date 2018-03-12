South Africa: Right of Reply - Asawu Advocates Measures to Improve Productivity At Universities

opinion

Are South African universities under assault? ASAWU responds to Wits Vice-Chancellor Adam Habib's question.

Let us examine the assertion by Adam Habib that actions by unions effectively amount to an assault on the very soul of Wits University.

We agree that the competing demands for limited resources are a key challenge facing the higher education sector. However, the statement that internal role players are impervious to the realities of managing complex higher education institutions in the current global economy is insulting and denigrating to the very individuals on whom the university community relies to deliver on its mandate.

Asawu is on record as condemning any and all acts of violence, intimidation and damage to property, and has distanced itself from any industrial action involving these actions. However, we also condemn acts of intolerance and provocation that occurred during this time, and about which management has been conspicuously silent.

Contrary to Habib's assertion, all union leaders are acutely aware of competing demands on the university's limited resources. Asawu regards it as far more worrying that management has failed to recognise that the morale, motivation and loyalty of its employees is being destroyed by their intransigence and insensitivity.

Asawu's dispute with management...