South Africa: Electoral Commission On Positive Voters Registaration

Almost all voting stations around the country were reported open and operational from 8am this morning as the voter registration and address update campaign got underway.

Over 73 000 election officials were reported in place in some 22 600 voting stations to register new voters and to allow already registered voters to check and update their address details in preparation for the upcoming national and provincial elections next year.

Eligible and registered voters were reported to be making their way to their voting stations in response to the call to update the voters' roll.

The Electoral Commission would like to express its appreciation to political leaders and parties, the media and other stakeholders who have raised awareness of the registration weekend and the importance of a reliable, accurate and up-to-date voters' roll for free and fair elections.

Sadly, in a handful of isolated areas a small number of voting stations around the country were unable to open on time or were forced to close shortly after opening due to a range of incidents.

The most common of these was due to community protests which used the high profile of the voter registration activities to draw attention to their grievances and in some instances blockaded staff and voters from reaching the voting stations or conducting registrations.

Some of the affected areas included:

Katlehong in Gauteng where seven voting stations in ward 55 were impacted by on-going community protests over the installation of pre-paid electricity meters;

Nthabankulu in the Eastern Cape where community residents stopped the activities in voting stations until the mayor and councillor arrived to address their grievances;

Parts of Wonderkop in the North West province where residents were engaged in service delivery protests;

In Tongaat in EThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal where community protesters threatened landlords of venues used by the Electoral Commission forcing staff to set up gazebos to continue their work;

In QwaQwa and Harrismith in the Free State where protesting residents demolished tents erected as temporary voting stations, including burning one tent;

Denoon in the Western Cape where protesting residents forced the evacuation of election staff by police for their own safety;

There was one tent that was vandalized overnight at a temporary voting stations in Leratong Park in Kimberley,

One tent was burnt down in Harrismith and another stolen in Kroonstad in the Free State; and

The Vhembe district in the Collins Chabane municipality around the Vuwani area there is an on-going municipal demarcation dispute that has affected voter registration operations.

Provincial election staff is working closely with community leaders and security forces in all these areas to ensure voting stations open as soon as possible to allow citizens to enjoy their Constitutional right to register as voters.

Other incidents reported during today's deployment included two accidents involving election personnel on their way to open voting stations. In both incidents the staff members were hospitalized, one with minor injuries and one with more serious injuries. The Commission wishes them a speedy recovery.

In most of the country the weather was reported to be conducive to high participation and turnout with little rain reported and mostly cloudy and cool weather in the northern and eastern parts of the country.

The Electoral Commission wishes to urge all registered voters to use the opportunity of the opening of voting stations or the online facility to kindly check their address details - and for all unregistered eligible voters to visit their voting station.

Voters visiting their voting station should take a copy of their bar-coded ID book, smart card ID or temporary ID certificate. They will be assisted to complete a registration form providing their home address at which they ordinarily reside which will allow the Electoral Commission to place them in the correct voting district. Proof of residence is not required

Voting stations are open from 08H00 to 17H00 today and tomorrow.

Issued by: Independent Electoral Commission