South Africa: Minister Senzeni Zokwana On Security Clearance of Fisheries Officials

press release

The Minister of the Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries, Mr Senzeni Zokwana (MP) will subject all officials of the Fisheries Management Branch to security clearance

The Minister applauds the work that has been done by the Police wherein nine Fisheries Officials were arrested for corruption related allegations in Gansbaai on 05 March 2018 and will continue supporting further work that must be done in dealing with this matter.

Gansbaai area is one of our main Abalone poaching areas and poached Abalone is generally smuggled out of the country possibly through highly sophisticated organised crime networks. As we fight those syndicates, we need to ensure that none amongst our departmental ranks is found to be assisting those syndicates.

A first step towards addressing this challenge; will be to subject all officials of the Fisheries Management Branch to State Security clearance and vetting with immediate effect.

The Ministry of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries appreciates the need to have officials who are fully committed and dedicated in delivering on the mandate of the department.

Issued by: Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries