12 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Alleged Hitman to Appear in Court for Murder of KZN Police Officer

An alleged hitman is expected to appear in court on Monday for the murder of a police officer whose body is believed to be that found inside her burnt car in Nyoni, KwaDukuza, north of Durban.

The suspect, 30, was arrested in Mhlali on Saturday, said Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.

"He was found in possession of credit cards belonging to the policewoman. He will appear in the Nyoni Magistrate's Court today (Monday)," said Zwane.

Constable Senzeni Msipha, 33, who was stationed at Mtunzini police station, went missing on January 31.

Zwane said police were still waiting for DNA results to confirm that it was indeed Msipha's body that was found inside her car.

"She left her home at Maqhakaza area, Gingindlovu, to do shopping at the Gingindlovu mall, however, she never returned home. She was driving her Ford Fiesta on the day she disappeared," said Zwane.

Two other suspects, including Msipha's boyfriend, were arrested for her murder on February 14.

Lucky Masinga, 32, and Thandazani Zikhali, 37, will return to court on Tuesday to apply for bail.

Source: News24

South Africa

