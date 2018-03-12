South Africa: Umaga - Lions Win 'Right Up There'

Blues coach Tana Umaga says that his side's win over the Lions on Saturday was one of the best in his career.

The Blues stunned the 2016 and 2017 runners-up, scoring two tries in the last five minutes of the match to secure a 38-35 win.

It was the upset of the weekend, with the Lions having held a comfortable lead for most the match.

Umaga, who has struggled to convince critics over the last two seasons that he has the Blues on the right track, acknowledged after the match that this was one of his biggest wins in charge of the Auckland franchise.

"It has to rate right up there," he said in Johannesburg.

"Probably not performance-wise because we made a lot of errors. but for the heart and the way we grinded it out ... it's something we've been working on really hard.

"We'll take the good learning out of this. I was very proud of the way the boys stood up. The leaders refused to back down."

The Blues stay in the country for another week, with a clash against the Stormers at Newlands set for this weekend.

Source: Sport24