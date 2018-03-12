12 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Umaga - Lions Win 'Right Up There'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Blues coach Tana Umaga says that his side's win over the Lions on Saturday was one of the best in his career.

The Blues stunned the 2016 and 2017 runners-up, scoring two tries in the last five minutes of the match to secure a 38-35 win.

It was the upset of the weekend, with the Lions having held a comfortable lead for most the match.

Umaga, who has struggled to convince critics over the last two seasons that he has the Blues on the right track, acknowledged after the match that this was one of his biggest wins in charge of the Auckland franchise.

"It has to rate right up there," he said in Johannesburg.

"Probably not performance-wise because we made a lot of errors. but for the heart and the way we grinded it out ... it's something we've been working on really hard.

"We'll take the good learning out of this. I was very proud of the way the boys stood up. The leaders refused to back down."

The Blues stay in the country for another week, with a clash against the Stormers at Newlands set for this weekend.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Government Has Slept While Land Questions Languished, Scoffs Ngcukaitobi

If the political will to implement land expropriation without compensation was determined by timing, the government's… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.