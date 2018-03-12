12 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buharis's Visit - Security Beefed Up in Makurdi

Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to Benue on Monday, security has been beefed up.

Armed security personnel were seen deployed to strategic areas in Makurdi while others were seen patrolling streets in armoured tanks and vehicles as part of measures to boost up security in the state.

Patrol officers with sniffer dogs were also sighted along busy streets and highways in the state capital while a military helicopter was sighted conducting aerial surveillance.

Similarly, siren-blaring police patrol vans conveying armed security personnel decked in bullet prove vestments were seen patrolling the streets.

Buhari is expected in Benue to condole with the people of the state over the deaths of local farmers killed by suspected herdsmen on Jan. 1 in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas.

Scores of other villagers were also reported to have been killed at Okpokwu, Logo and villages in Guma since the Jan. 1 massacre.

Part of the president's itinerary as released by the Benue Government included a courtesy call on the fifth Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, at his Makurdi residence.

According to the release, the president will have an interactive session with selected Benue indigenes and visit the IDP camp via helicopter.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fatayi Owoseni, and the command's Public Relations Officer, ASP Moses Yamu, were yet to respond to phone calls put to them by NAN as they were said to be working to firm up the security arrangements.

However, a cross section of Makurdi residents commended security agencies for the tight security measures put in place.

The resident hoped that the visit would tackle the mounting security and development challenges of the state. (NAN)

