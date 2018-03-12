12 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Raila Odinga Attends Nasa Meeting in Athi River

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ibrahim Oruko

Raila Odinga has joined his three National Super Alliance (Nasa) co-principals in a high-level meeting on the future of the opposition coalition in Athi River.

Mr Odinga on Monday arrived at Stoni Athi Resort in the company of Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress) and Ford-Kenya’s Moses Wetang'ula.

'NOT AWARE'

Mr Odinga’s car was leading the convoy when the four leaders pulled up at the resort in Machakos County at noon.

His attendance, like his Friday meeting with President Kenyatta, came as a surprise to political observers because his handlers had indicated that the ODM leader was not aware of the meeting.

Even though the meeting was planned last week, it has acquired some extra significance following Mr Odinga’s Friday meeting with Mr Kenyatta.

The former prime minister attended the meeting without informing his co-principals, raising questions on the future of the opposition outfit.

Tension was palpable as the four leaders made it to the meeting after a weekend of uncertainty amid complaints from Mr Odinga’s co-principals that he had not talked to them since the Friday event.

And even though they arrived in one convoy, the usual camaraderie was missing.

Mr Odinga was the first to get out of his car but did not wait for the others.

AGENDA

He climbed out and was met by National Assembly Deputy Minority Leader Robert Ombui and walked straight into the meeting room, with Siaya Senator James Orengo in tow.

He was followed by Mr Wetang’ula, Mr Musyoka and Mr Mudavadi.

The agenda of the meeting is likely to include the surprise meeting at Harambee House, especially because the other Nasa chiefs feel betrayed.

They will also be seeking to know what is in it for the Nasa and the extent of the deal the two leaders hammered on Friday.

Others in attendance are Mr Johnson Muthama, Dr Esseli Simiyu, Mr Sakwa Bunyasi who, alongside Mr Orengo, are members of the Nasa  coordinating committee.

ANC secretary-general Barrack Muluka and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana are also present.

More follows.

Kenya

Uganda Engages Kenya On Property in Mombasa

Uganda is negotiating with Kenya on the lease of its property on the Kenyan coast as Nairobi implements a new land law… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.