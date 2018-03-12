Kenya: Raila Odinga Attends Nasa Meeting in Athi River

Raila Odinga has joined his three National Super Alliance (Nasa) co-principals in a high-level meeting on the future of the opposition coalition in Athi River.

Mr Odinga on Monday arrived at Stoni Athi Resort in the company of Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress) and Ford-Kenya’s Moses Wetang'ula.

'NOT AWARE'

Mr Odinga’s car was leading the convoy when the four leaders pulled up at the resort in Machakos County at noon.

His attendance, like his Friday meeting with President Kenyatta, came as a surprise to political observers because his handlers had indicated that the ODM leader was not aware of the meeting.

Even though the meeting was planned last week, it has acquired some extra significance following Mr Odinga’s Friday meeting with Mr Kenyatta.

The former prime minister attended the meeting without informing his co-principals, raising questions on the future of the opposition outfit.

Tension was palpable as the four leaders made it to the meeting after a weekend of uncertainty amid complaints from Mr Odinga’s co-principals that he had not talked to them since the Friday event.

And even though they arrived in one convoy, the usual camaraderie was missing.

Mr Odinga was the first to get out of his car but did not wait for the others.

AGENDA

He climbed out and was met by National Assembly Deputy Minority Leader Robert Ombui and walked straight into the meeting room, with Siaya Senator James Orengo in tow.

He was followed by Mr Wetang’ula, Mr Musyoka and Mr Mudavadi.

The agenda of the meeting is likely to include the surprise meeting at Harambee House, especially because the other Nasa chiefs feel betrayed.

They will also be seeking to know what is in it for the Nasa and the extent of the deal the two leaders hammered on Friday.

Others in attendance are Mr Johnson Muthama, Dr Esseli Simiyu, Mr Sakwa Bunyasi who, alongside Mr Orengo, are members of the Nasa coordinating committee.

ANC secretary-general Barrack Muluka and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana are also present.

More follows.