12 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Baby Number 2 for JP and Sue Duminy

Tagged:

Related Topics

SA cricketer JP Duminy and his wife Sue are expecting their second child together.

The couple, who are currently in Dubai, shared the news with fans on Instagram.

Sue Duminy had fans celebrating when she shared the first snap of herself in a bikini with a baby bump clearly visible. The lifestyle blogger then shared another photo confirming that she is indeed expecting another little one.

"Thank you for all the wishes. We are so excited to add another bundle of joy to the Duminy family!" she wrote.

Sue now takes her place alongside a number of local stars who are expecting.

Source: The Juice

South Africa

Government Has Slept While Land Questions Languished, Scoffs Ngcukaitobi

If the political will to implement land expropriation without compensation was determined by timing, the government's… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.