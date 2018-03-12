South Africa: Baby Number 2 for JP and Sue Duminy

SA cricketer JP Duminy and his wife Sue are expecting their second child together.

The couple, who are currently in Dubai, shared the news with fans on Instagram.

Sue Duminy had fans celebrating when she shared the first snap of herself in a bikini with a baby bump clearly visible. The lifestyle blogger then shared another photo confirming that she is indeed expecting another little one.

"Thank you for all the wishes. We are so excited to add another bundle of joy to the Duminy family!" she wrote.

Sue now takes her place alongside a number of local stars who are expecting.

Source: The Juice