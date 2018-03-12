Namibia: Open World Music Camp to Take Place in Namibia

The Goethe-Institute has partnered with the ministry of education, arts and culture, College of the Arts (Cota), Open World Foundation and Popakademie Baden Württemberg for the Open World Music Camp in Namibia.

Open World Music Camp aims to enrich the skills of local pop musicians to help them better manage themselves and contribute to the development of the genre in Namibia.

"The Open World Music Camp is a cooperation that will search for talent and hold numerous workshops across the country," said its founder, Markus Sprengler.

At the announcement ceremony, Sprengler said the first music workshop in Namibia hosted by Open World Foundation will take place in September.

"We will announce the exact dates in the media soon and how people in the creative industry can get involved because not only musicians, but everyone in the creative industry is eligible to apply," he said.

Sprengler added that the musical talent may vary from vocalists and instrumentalists to producers and songwriters. Songwriters will be developed through workshops that cover topics such as vocal and band coaching, composing and writing, music business and performance skills.

"The Open World Foundation was founded in 2018 with the mission to develop education in popular music in African countries. As a representative of the Popakademie, I am proud to be in Namibia again and establish this project," said Sprengler.

The relationship of exchanging ideas between the Popakademie, Cota and Goethe- Institut Namibia started in late 2016 and forms the foundation of this agreement that will result in a memorandum of understanding.

"I am confident in the execution of this project in Namibia and looking forward to formalising the agreement in a way that all parties benefit and pop music develops in Namibia," said Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture commissioner of culture deputy chair Veno Kauaria.

Cota director, Angelika Schroeder said that Cota has an agenda of benchmarking its curriculum with international standards and norms. "Our association with Popakademie in Germany is an important step towards internationalisation. The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture is in support of this initiative because it responds to the ministry's objective of strengthening stakeholder relationships according to the annual plan," said Schroeder.