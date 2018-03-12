Somalia: Three People Killed in Mogadishu

Suspected Al Shabaab assailants have shot and killed at least three people in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Sunday. A soldier was among the three killed in the shooting which took place at Mahad Alle area in Mogadishu's Yaqshid district, the latest in series of assassinations in the seaside capital.

According to the witnesses, two of the slain people were civilians who lost their lives in the fire aimed at killing the soldier. The killers managed to escape the scene immediately. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the killing of the three people, with reports that the gunmen seized the gun of the murdered serviceman.