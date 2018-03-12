12 March 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Oyo State Deploys Software for Health Insurance

By Victor Infeanyi Uzoho

Software and consulting services provider, NexusMax Software 365, has deployed a solution called NEXUSINSURE to power the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA).

A statement by the firm said the Agency's portfolio had increased since the deployment of the comprehensive biometric health insurance platform.

The system, based on the commercial off-the-shelf NEXUSINSURE software, was implemented by a joint government and private-sector team, comprising the Health Insurance Agency, and NexusMax.

It reiterated that the adoption of the software is to ensure that at least five per cent of the population of Oyo State enrolled before the end of the first year of the health insurance scheme.

According to the firm, the adoption of the software has given the Agency independence, as all stakeholders' key into the relevant parts of the platform.

The Acting Executive Secretary, OYSHIA, Olusola Akande, explained that the Agency chose NEXUSINSURE because they offered a one-stop platform to manage its activities.

He noted that the Agency went live with the software in July 2017, providing a system that allowed all stakeholders like Health Maintenance Organisations, hospitals, and enrolees, to conduct many activities online, including payments, renewal of premiums, and biometric registration of enrolees.

His words: "One of our major goals was to ensure, from day one of production, that this system would continue to support our operations and provide an improved customer experience without issue. Our team accomplished this goal. The system streamlines our processes and allows us to serve our customers with greater accuracy and efficiency."

