12 March 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Ndiva Kofele-Kale - Legal Luminary Gunning for Senate

By Nkeze Mbonwoh

The Professor of Law is leading the list of the Social Democratic Front; SDF, in the South West Region for the senatorial election of March 25, 2018.

With the SDF Party having launched their campaign for senatorial last Saturday in their party Regional head-Office in Wotolo-Buea, their list head, Professor Kofele-Kale, for the South West Region will in the 15 days of campaign be touring the six divisional capitals in the South West Region.

The SDF Party has chosen an International Professor of Law for several decades to head their seven men and women who are vying for Cameroon's senate in the next legislature.

Professor Ndiva Kofele-kale was born in Lagos (Nigeria) in 1946 to the then Cameroonian politician, PM Kale. Kofele did his Primary education in Buea and went for educational greener pasture in Nigeria where he climbed the rungs of the academic ladder.

Kofele received a B.A. degree from Beloit College and M.A., J.D. and Ph.D. degrees from North-western University. He taught at the University Of Tennessee College Of Law. He majored in public and private international law and concentrated on fighting global corruption and the right of people to a corruption-free society.

Owing to his knack in fighting corruption and economic crimes he wrote the "Balancing Competing Rights and Interests in Prosecuting the Crime of Illicit Enrichment". In this treatise Kofele condemns the predatory of resources by corrupt political leaders.

Kofele, a son of Bakweri, joined the SDF party in the early nineties and climbed to the position of member of the shadow cabinet.

