12 March 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Swimming Contests Renew SA, Zimbabwe Rivalry

ZIMBABWE'S junior ladies have gotten the better of their South African rivals at the just-concluded African Swimming Confederation (CANA) Zone IV Junior Water Polo Championships.

In the Championships final in Durban, the Zimbabwe Under-18A side came out on top, winning the gold medal from South Africa's U17 team by seven goals to three, while the Zimbabwean U18B team walked away with the bronze after beating South Africa's U16 team by seven goals to two.

The championships ended on Sunday with the South African men's U18 team adding their name to the fourth International Swimming Federation World Junior Water Polo Championships qualification list.

They finished second behind Egypt after a powerful win against Zimbabwe in their final match, scoring ten goals to Zimbabwe's two.

Both the men's and ladies' qualification to the World Junior Water Polo Championships are subject to final approval from the global swimming mother body.

The men's competition is to be held in Szombathely, Hungary from August 11 to 19.

The women's event will take place in Belgrade, Serbia from August 27 to September 2.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

