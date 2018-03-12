12 March 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Forces Clash With Al Shabaab in Mogadishu, 1 Dead

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least one soldier was killed and several were wounded in Mogadishu after Somali security forces clashed with Al Shabaab militants on Monday, Police and witnesses said. The clash came following an attack against Somali Intelligence officers on a security patrol in a remote area in Kahda district which left one soldier dead and several wounded.

The local authorities said the attack has been repulsed and the Somali troops inflicted heavy losses on the Al Shabaab attackers, without elaborating the number of the fatalities. This comes hours after Al Shabaab gunmen shot dead a Soldier in the same district and seized his AK-47 rifle gun, according to the residents.

Al Shabaab did not comment so far on both attacks in Kahda, a newly established district in southern Mogadishu, which has been hit by attacks from Al Shabaab in the past few months.

Somalia

What US Secretary of State Tillerson Discussed With Djibouti Govt

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Heather Nauert: Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.