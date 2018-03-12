Somalia: Somali Forces Clash With Al Shabaab in Mogadishu, 1 Dead

At least one soldier was killed and several were wounded in Mogadishu after Somali security forces clashed with Al Shabaab militants on Monday, Police and witnesses said. The clash came following an attack against Somali Intelligence officers on a security patrol in a remote area in Kahda district which left one soldier dead and several wounded.

The local authorities said the attack has been repulsed and the Somali troops inflicted heavy losses on the Al Shabaab attackers, without elaborating the number of the fatalities. This comes hours after Al Shabaab gunmen shot dead a Soldier in the same district and seized his AK-47 rifle gun, according to the residents.

Al Shabaab did not comment so far on both attacks in Kahda, a newly established district in southern Mogadishu, which has been hit by attacks from Al Shabaab in the past few months.