South Africa: Unity of the ANC Must Define Our Value to Achieve the Mandates of Nasrec 2017

analysis

Those deployed and volunteering for the ANC, at all levels, would do well to create a unity of purpose among themselves. This purpose should be fundamentally one which spells the orientation and programme of the ANC.

A father became concerned with the constant bickering and rivalry between his four sons and could no longer stand it. He called them together one day and handed the first son a pile of sticks. "Break them", he said. Taking the pile of sticks, the first son tried, but couldn't break them.

Then the father handed the second son the pile of sticks, and gave him the same command: "break them". Together still in a pile, the second son tried but couldn't break them. The father handed it to his third son, same, the third son could not break them.

Outwitting his three brothers, the youngest son, when it was his turn, took each stick one by one and began to break them. The father's lesson was simple: together and united, you cannot be broken. Yet if you divide each other up, the enemy will be able to break you one at a time.

South Africa has witnessed in the last few months attempts...