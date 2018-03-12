Namibia: Shanghala Warns Against 'Agents Provocateurs'

JUSTICE minister Sackey Shanghala has urged Swapo members to be vigilant against agents provocateurs out to discredit and undermine the party from within.

Addressing the //Karas Swapo regional executive committee meeting on Saturday at Keetmanshoop, the minister, who is also a member of the party's central committee, urged members to defeat those who still misbehave.

"As for our part, we must always hold hands and present a unified force. There were those who pontificated for the destruction of Swapo. It is too strong. It needs to be opposed," he remarked.

Shanghala said opposition parties were showing themselves to be of no concern to Swapo, adding that they believe the best opposition would come from within the party.

"True, CoD (Congress of Democrats) and the RDP (Rally for Democracy and Progress) were formed. As I speak, CoD is no longer, and I do not think that the RDP is still a going concern," he added.

Shanghala said opposition parties formed by Swapo defectors have learnt their lessons, and that agents provocateur wearing Swapo clothes and attending its meetings can no longer form new opposition political parties.

Against this backdrop, he urged party members to accommodate each other's views within the party structures and to agree to disagree.

He furthermore believes that no new political party would emerge from within Swapo, saying the Landless People's Movement (LPM), which he claimed focused on "tribal and other issues, was not coming from Swapo".

One of the founding members of LPM, Henny Seibeb, a former Swapo youth wing member, in an interview with The Namibian indicated that the party would contest the national and local authority elections during 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Initially, the movement was founded to advocate the return of ancestral land to the Ovaherero and Nama people, which was lost during the German colonial era.

Shanghala further said it no longer mattered who supported who, referring to the warring factions within the party ahead of its elective congress of November last year.

"At the ballot (during the 2019 national elections), only the mannetjie (Swapo Party emblem) and the candidate are relevant. Not your team this or team that. We are one, one party, one leader. That leader is Hage Geingob. Opuwo," he stated.

The minister also acknowledged that the Swapo-led government was "weathering a volatile economic period", characterised by a contracted fiscal space, saying "yet, it is time for us to adjust our belts and innovate".

"Once we survive this financial curve, the only way we go is up. It may seem a challenge at the moment, yet I can assure you that those in the know already forecast positive developments to ensure that we are buoyed in healthy economic times, yet with the prudence required to ensure that we remain a positive going concern," he added.

Noting that concerns have been raised over the bloated public service, Shanghala said government would arrest such growth through attrition.