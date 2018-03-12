South Africa: Woman's Body Recovered, At Least Nine Others Still Missing After Mthatha Weekend Drownings

The body of a 41-year-old woman was recovered from the Nobhokwe River in Cofimvaba, Mthatha, police said on Monday.

At least nine other people - aged between 13 and 45 - are still missing and are believed to have drowned following flooding in the areas north of the Kei River up to Mthatha, said Captain Mali Govender.

"Searches are still continuing today (Monday) for the other drowning victims. Police had difficulties during their searches at the weekend because the rivers are still flooded," she told News24.

Govender said divers and Search and Rescue K9 teams were conducting the searches.

"Only one body of the 41-year-old female has been recovered," she said.

Three people drowned in the Kei River mouth, two in the sea, and four other people drowned in the Mthatha, Tsojana, Nobhokwe and Mbhashe rivers.

"The community is urged not to attempt to cross flooded rivers," she warned.

