South Africa: Lions Lose Skipper Whiteley for a Month

Lions captain Warren Whiteley has a fresh injury concern and will be out of action for around four weeks.

Whiteley left the field in the first half with a knee injury before his side fell to a 38-35 loss to the Blues at Ellis park on Saturday.

On Monday, the franchise confirmed that the 30-year-old had a grade 2 PCL injury and that he faced around four weeks on the sidelines.

It will be hugely frustrating for the No 8, who missed a large chunk of 2017 with a groin injury.

If Whiteley does miss the next month of Super Rugby action, he will not be available for clashes against the Sunwolves, Jaguares, Crusaders and Stormers.

Despite their loss on Saturday, the Lions remain top of the South African Conference having amassed 15 points from four matches.

Source: Sport24