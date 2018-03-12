12 March 2018

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SA Boys Join Girls in Qualifying for World Junior Championships

Tagged:

Related Topics

The South African boys Under-18 side joined the national girl's side in qualifying for the fourth FINA World Junior Water Polo Championships later this year.

Saturday saw the girls qualifying at the CANA Zone IV Junior Water Polo Championships in Durban and it was the boys' turn on Sunday.

They finished second behind Egypt after a powerful win against Zimbabwe in their final match, winning 10-2.

Both the boys' and girls' qualification to the World Junior Water Polo Championships are subject to final approval from FINA, with the boys' competition in Szombathely, Hungary from 11-19 August, while the girls' event will take place in Belgrade, Serbia from 27 Aug-2 Sep.

It was a South African battle in the CANA Championships men's final, with the U17 side taking the honours and claiming the gold medal, netting nine goals to the four of their U16 opponents.

In the girls' CANA Championships final, the Zimbabwe U18A side came out on top, winning gold from South Africa's U17 team in a 7-3 scoreline, while the Zimbabwean U18B team walked away with bronze after beating South Africa's U16 team 7-2.

Picture of Egyptian goalkeeper Marwan Reda (No1) powerless to stop South African Ross Stone scoring during their match on Sunday courtesy of Tim Whitfield/Sports Wrighte

Final day results

MEN

South Africa U18 10 Zimbabwe U18A 2 (Men's Qualifying event)

South Africa U17 9 South Africa U16 4 (CANA Men's Final)

WOMEN

Zimbabwe U18A 7 South Africa U17 3 (CANA Women's Final)

South Africa U16 2 Zimbabwe U18B 7 (CANA Women's Bronze)

South Africa

Government Has Slept While Land Questions Languished, Scoffs Ngcukaitobi

If the political will to implement land expropriation without compensation was determined by timing, the government's… Read more »

Read the original article on Sascoc.

Copyright © 2018 South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.