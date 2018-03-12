The South African boys Under-18 side joined the national girl's side in qualifying for the fourth FINA World Junior Water Polo Championships later this year.

Saturday saw the girls qualifying at the CANA Zone IV Junior Water Polo Championships in Durban and it was the boys' turn on Sunday.

They finished second behind Egypt after a powerful win against Zimbabwe in their final match, winning 10-2.

Both the boys' and girls' qualification to the World Junior Water Polo Championships are subject to final approval from FINA, with the boys' competition in Szombathely, Hungary from 11-19 August, while the girls' event will take place in Belgrade, Serbia from 27 Aug-2 Sep.

It was a South African battle in the CANA Championships men's final, with the U17 side taking the honours and claiming the gold medal, netting nine goals to the four of their U16 opponents.

In the girls' CANA Championships final, the Zimbabwe U18A side came out on top, winning gold from South Africa's U17 team in a 7-3 scoreline, while the Zimbabwean U18B team walked away with bronze after beating South Africa's U16 team 7-2.

Picture of Egyptian goalkeeper Marwan Reda (No1) powerless to stop South African Ross Stone scoring during their match on Sunday courtesy of Tim Whitfield/Sports Wrighte

Final day results

MEN

South Africa U18 10 Zimbabwe U18A 2 (Men's Qualifying event)

South Africa U17 9 South Africa U16 4 (CANA Men's Final)

WOMEN

Zimbabwe U18A 7 South Africa U17 3 (CANA Women's Final)

South Africa U16 2 Zimbabwe U18B 7 (CANA Women's Bronze)