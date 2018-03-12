Nigeria: Uncertainty Over Ogun Doctors' Allocated Land

Some medical doctors, who were promised landed property in the Sagamu corridor by the Ogun authorities, 10 years ago, have called on Governor Ibikunle Amosun to free all encumbrances inhibiting possession of their land at Agbele community.

The doctors, under the auspices of Resident Doctors Association (RDA) expressed worries that reprieves are yet to come their ways despite the intervention of the governor last year.

According to them, their dream of home ownership is fast becoming a mirage, unless the governor takes urgent steps to address the situation.

The aggrieved doctors, who were formerly post-graduate medical students at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, (OOUTH), Sagamu expressed their position in a letter dated November 12, 2017 and addressed to the General Manager of the State Housing Corporation, Mrs. Jumoke Akinwunmi.

Previously, Mrs. Akinwunmi has appreciated the doctors' patience on the matter, assuring them that the corporation is fully aware of the matter and is making frantic efforts to ensure that the corporation put the RDA in peaceful possession.

But in the letter signed by RDA's president, Dr P. A Akintola and the General Secretary, Dr O. J Osikoya, the doctors said the last effort coordinated by the Housing corporation through one Mr. Majekodunmi, who led some officials of the corporation to show then their new plots on November 8, 2017 could not yield the needed results.

Apart from their inability to get their plots, the association in the letter stressing the need for government to clear the designated access roads to allow free passage to the plots.

The doctors also observed the presence of illegal occupants and encroachment on the plots by some charcoal and timber merchants and urged government to eject them.

According to them, while inspecting the plots, some Omo Oniles walked up to them to demand for our mission during the visit.

Government, they said, need to address the issue boldly to ensure their safety as well as that of the corporation whenever they visit the plots allocated to us.

The doctors also said that they are not deterred, but will be trusting on Governor Amosun's goodwill to ensure that their dreams of owing a land and building their homes are realised.

But speaking on the doctor's plights , Ogun State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Dayo Adeneye promised to consult with relevant government officials with a view to finding a lasting solution.

He also affirmed that the government has passed laws against the activities of Omo Oniles and in full control of the situation in the state.

The doctors had wanted to be home owners and approached the former Governor , Gbenga Daniel, who directed them to the then Managing Director of Ogun State Housing Corporation.

The corporation agreed to allocate parcels of land to them in a transaction involving cluster of 30 plots located at Agbele community in Sagamu area of the state.

The Guardian learnt that the doctors were then shown the layout of the land, survey drawings and evidence of government acquisition and payment of compensation to the community, which was later confirmed by the traditional leader of the community.

Afterwards, they were made to pay N100, 000 application fee for allocation and a total sum of N300, 000 with a promise that they will be issued a Certificate of Occupancy (CofO) for the land.

But the doctors said after making the payments, the government officials started foot dragging on their promise, saying there was a change of plan for public interest.

"The issue lasted for four years before the government called us for the revalidation of the land and we were asked to pay N600, 000 as the initial N300, 000 was no longer untenable.

"We were perturbed but after some consultations, we made the full payment but we are still at a loss on why we are yet to take possession of the land", they said.