12 March 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Government Tasked On Development of Furniture Industry

By Adaku Onyenucheya

Lack of attention on the part of government and paucity of funding have been identified as the bane of furniture industry in the country.

The Managing Director, Cyrus kingdom Development Company Limited, Alero Imo, who stated this during a media launch of Cyrus and facility tour of the company, said this has led to capital flight and continuous deforestation of immature timbers.

She also stressed that the situation has contributed to unemployment rate in Nigeria, as local manufacturers could not face the challenging operating environment, which has led to difficulty in sustaining businesses.

Imo, who is also an architect, bemoaned the continuous cutting of immature timbers, saying Nigeria's woods have declined in international standards.

"Nigeria has cut all her trees and have it exported, even the smaller tree are being cut and the standard of cutting is not right. We have to use our own product to compete internationally. We have to start planting the type of wood to stand up to international standards." she added.

She said the country needs to build local businesses that are of international standards, like Cyrus known for tested for quality and durability products.

