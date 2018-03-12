Kenya: Field of 38 for PGK Masters

Kenyan professionals are back at Muthaiga Golf Club Monday morning for the 2018 PGK Masters, the sixth and final leg in Kenya Open qualifying series

However, with 15 players having qualified from the five qualifying events, only three slots will be up for grab this week at Muthaiga, where preparations are already underway for the Open which marks its 50th anniversary this year.

A field of 38 players including four amateurs will be battling it out at Muthaiga in the first round of the 72 hole event, which has over the past five or so years been sponsored by Jamii Telkom, who however cancelled their sponsorship this year following a venue disagreement.

Those drawn include pros, who have already qualified for the open, but are using the event as a build up for the open.

The qualifiers, who will be in action from 11.30am in Monday's first round include South Africa based Stefan Andersen, Greg Snow, Erick Ooko, Jacob Okello, Nelson Mudanyi, Tony Omuli, John Wangai, and Alfred Nandwa among others.

It will however be a tough battle for the 23 players, who are seeking to grab the three slots remaining to complete the Kenyan list of 22 slots in the open.

Those, who are chasing the three slots include Anil Shah, David Opati, home pro Nelson Mudanyi, and Nyanza Golf Club's David Odhiambo, who missed the first five events.

The four amateurs, who are practising for the open are Tanzania's Victor Joseph, South Africa based Daniel Nduva, who is also the Kenya Open amateur stroke play champion, Edwin Mudanyi and Dennis Saikwa.

With only a week left to the Open, the par 71 Muthaiga greens are likely to be fast which is good for the local pros. Meanwhile, only three slots will be available during the Kenya Open pre-qualifying event being staged by the Kenya Open Golf Limited.

According to the Open tournament director Patrick Obath, the European Challenge Tour will have an entry of 106, while the Sunshine Tour has been given five slots and countries such as Tanzania, Uganda, Nigeria, Rwanda, and will be sending a player each.

Hosts Kenya has 22 pros, and four amateurs, while the Challenge tour has been given two wild cards and the Sunshine tour will be fielding six amateurs.

Obath said the pre-qualifier had by March 9 attracted 30 entries with players entering from Europe and some of the African countries like Zimbabwe as well as some local players, who are not sure of qualifying in the local qualifying series.