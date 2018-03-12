Nigeria: Lobi Go Top After Win Against Katsina Utd

Lobi Stars have moved to the summit of the Nigeria Premier Football League table after a 1-0 win over visiting Katsina United at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi yesterday. Ageless David Tyavkase scored the match winner in the 69th minute. The win brought the Benue soccer lords' tally to 23 points from 12 games.

Leaders Kano Pillars went down the standing to occupy the second spot after losing 0-2 to debutants Yobe Desert Stars, whose goals were scored by Joel Djondang (24) and Mohammed Abdulmalik (71); while reigning champions Plateau United stay third on the log despite losing 0-1 to Niger Tornadoes in Minna through Isah Hussain's 35 minute penalty goal.

In Enugu, Bright Silas' lone strike in the 5th minutes was all that Rangers needed to win the oriental derby against former champions Enyimba. Another oriental derby played in Nnewi between FC IfeanyiUbah and Abia Warriors ended 1-1. The home side took the lead in the 5th minute of play through Patrick Ikeokwu before Obi Samson drew level in the 67th minute, while Go Round also defeated Sunshine Stars of Akure by the same margin. Eta Okon Otop sealed the match for the Port-Harcourt side in the 34th minute.

The match between hosts Kwara United and El-Kanemi Warriors ended 1-1. The visitors took the lead 36 minutes into the match before the home side leveled on 54 minutes. Antonio Desonsa scored for El-Kanemi while Anayor Ogbonna made sure the Afonja Warriors got a share of the spoil.

The biggest wins of the day came from Lagos and Bauchi where MFM defeated Heartland 3-0, and Wikki Tourists also thrashed Rivers United by the same margin. Stanley Okorom, Uwaga Chuka and Giscard Tchato scored for MFM at the Soccer Temple Agege, while Nafiu Bala Kabuga scored a hat-trick as Wikki disunited Rivers 3-0 to stay 11th on the log with 16 points from 12 matches.