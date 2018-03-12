Tanzania: Spirit Brewer Gets One Year to Clean Up Backyard Mess

THE Deputy Minister in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Mr Kangi Lugola has given the Kilimanjaro Biochem Limited a year's ultimatum to the spirit producing company here to complete research on how to treat water from its factory in a bid to protect environment.

He said this while in the tour of Mwanga District, Kilimanjaro Region which marked the beginning of a long tour of northern regions to inspect the adherence of environmental protection standards by factories in accordance with the laws governing the sector.

"The factory is making positive efforts towards the preservation of environment; this is done through processing of dirty water and remaining of chemical substances but I have given them a one year time to research the effects that the water produced in the factory might have to the land so that they don't negatively affect agricultural activities," he said. Mr Lugola added that KBL uses sophisticated technology, which is good for environmental protection but it needs improvement to match country's standards.

"The fifth-phase government under President John Pombe Magufuli is fully committed to making Tanzania a medium sized and industrial base economy by 2025," Mr Lugola said, adding that despite the effort, the issue of environmental protection for sustainable development would not be compromised.

He added that the tour came following people's complaints over pollution caused by the factory activities, adding that he was impressed to see that there were deliberate measures being taken to address the problem.

Mr Lugola called on manufacturers to make sure that they not solely focused on profit making but rather they should also be concerned with the health and wellbeing of people and the environment around.

"I would like to congratulate you for controlling gas emission by turning it into raw materials for soda producing companies and others," the deputy minister explained. He added that such technologies were commendable and would help in enriching investors with raw materials as well as protect ozone layer.

Before leaving the factory premises, Mr Lugola reminded the factory management to ensure that the study completed within the given time and wastewater from the factory should be used in making fertilisers.

He noted that the government wants all the investors to stay and feel comfortable but at the same time it was committed in ensuring that industrial boom does not amount into environmental degradation.

The KBL Chairman of Board of Directors, Mr Akhilesh Joshipura said the company was glad to receive the deputy minister, adding that they would make sure that the order is observed. "We have embarked on research to turn the waste being produced here into raw materials for other factories," he said.

Kilimanjaro Biochem Limited (KBL) is the first Distillery making ethanol and carbon dioxide for beverage industry in Tanzania.