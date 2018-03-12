12 March 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Govt Agencies Owe Keetmans Millions

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Luqman Cloete

GOVERNMENT agencies owe the Keetmanshoop Electricity Business Unit (Kebu) N$8,9 million in unpaid electricity bills, while parastatals owe the entity N$811 917.

The council's spokesperson, Dawn Kruger, made this revelation in a statement last Thursday.

She said Kebu, a joint venture between the council and Erongo Regional Electricity Distributor (Erongo RED), managing electricity supplies at the town, has already decided to suspend electricity to the government and state-owned enterprises over default payments.

Kruger said the due date for electricity supply disconnections over unpaid electricity bills is 15 March, and she urged affected customers to make payment arrangements to avert cut-offs.

Council has also resolved to reverse retrospective charges totalling N$2 million billed to accounts of the three-phase electricity clients by the Southern Electricity Company (SELCo) during March 2017.

Namibia

Govt Investigates Oil Spill On Walvis Bay Shores

Investigations are ongoing to determine the origin of the oil spill that was washed ashore at Walvis Bay on Thursday… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.