Namibia: Govt Agencies Owe Keetmans Millions

GOVERNMENT agencies owe the Keetmanshoop Electricity Business Unit (Kebu) N$8,9 million in unpaid electricity bills, while parastatals owe the entity N$811 917.

The council's spokesperson, Dawn Kruger, made this revelation in a statement last Thursday.

She said Kebu, a joint venture between the council and Erongo Regional Electricity Distributor (Erongo RED), managing electricity supplies at the town, has already decided to suspend electricity to the government and state-owned enterprises over default payments.

Kruger said the due date for electricity supply disconnections over unpaid electricity bills is 15 March, and she urged affected customers to make payment arrangements to avert cut-offs.

Council has also resolved to reverse retrospective charges totalling N$2 million billed to accounts of the three-phase electricity clients by the Southern Electricity Company (SELCo) during March 2017.