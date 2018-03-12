UNAM got their Rugby Premier League title defence off to a great start when they beat Western Suburbs 51-18 at the Unam Stadium on Saturday evening.

Wanderers also got off to a winning start, beating United 24-10 at Trustco United Park, while Rehoboth Rugby Club beat Reho Falcon 20-18 in the Rehoboth derby.

Playing in front of a festive and singing crowd at the Unam Stadium, the home side didn't disappoint as they gave a sparkling display of running rugby, to start their campaign off in style.

Unam held a narrow 20-15 lead at halftime, but their constant pressure told in the second half as they eventually ran in six tries to complete a comfortable victory.

Substitute flanker Freddy Puriza scored two tries, and wing Chessborough Lawrence, eighthman Bradley Klazen and substitute wing Denver Murorua one try each, while fly half Hilarius Kisting scored 14 points through a try, a penalty and three conversions, and full back Lorenzo Louis 12 points through two penalties and three conversions.

Suburbs scored two tries through centre Nikin Cloete and right wing Collins Omalu, while fly half Justin Nel added two penalties and one conversion.

Unam started on fire and streaked into a 10-0 lead after only four minutes after Lawrence streaked through for a try converted by Louis, who also added a penalty.

Suburbs struck back when Omalu launched a counterattack from his own half and after a flowing move involving several players, Cloete dived over in the left hand corner.

Nel missed the conversion, but Suburbs took the lead for the first time on 18 minutes when Omalu turned on the pace to score a converted try as Suburbs went 12-10 ahead.

A Nel penalty put them 15-10 ahead, but Unam regained the lead when Kisting dotted down after sustained pressure by Unam's forwards. Louis added the conversion and another penalty just before halftime to give them a 20-15 lead at the break.

Unam once again came out attacking in the second half and eighthman Bradley Klazen dotted down after their pack overwhelmed Suburbs from a push over scrum.

Nel reduced the deficit to 27-18 with a penalty, but that's the closest Suburbs got as Unam ran in three more tries in the final 10 minutes - two by Puriza and one by Murorua.

It was an irrepressible performance by Unam who served warning that they aim to defend their title and win it for the fourth year in a row.

One of the teams who could challenge them this season is Wanderers, who gave a powerful performance to beat United 24-10.

Strengthened by new signings like Johann Tromp, Stiaan van der Merwe, Royal Otto and Denzil van Wyk they dominated the set pieces before grinding out a comfortable victory.

Left wing JC Greyling opened the scoring after finishing off an attack by centre Francois Wiese, and then added a second try when he followed up a grubber kick by Johan Tromp to dot down.

United lock Winmar Rust reduced the gap to 12-3 with a penalty, but Tromp went over just before halftime, adding the conversion to put Wanderers 19-0 ahead at the break.

United threw everything into attack in the second half but Wanderers kept them at bay with some fierce tackles. United finally broke through Wanderers' defence when fly half Riaan van Zyl nipped over from a quick tap penalty, and with Rust adding the conversion they were back in the game at 19-10.

Wanderers however had the final say when flanker Dirk de Meyer barged over in the final minute to give them a solid 24-10 victory.