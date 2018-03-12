11 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Rugby - What the Springboks Can Learn From Joe Schmidt's Ireland Turnaround

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Ireland are Six Nations champions again - with a game still to go. They face England at Twickenham next week, where they could wrap up the Grand Slam. Under coach Joe Schmidt's tutelage, they have completed a remarkable turnaround from which all teams, especially the Springboks, could learn a lesson or two. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

On Saturday night, with one match still to go in the 2018 Six Nations, Ireland were crowned champions. Having beaten Scotland earlier in the day, the trophy slipped into their grasp as England lost to France in Paris.

It is their third under coach Joe Schmidt, who took over the job in April 2013.

Since then, Ireland have won 40 out of their 55 matches - a win percentage of 73.63%. They have, South Africans will not so fondly remember, beaten the Springboks, New Zealand and England in that time.

It is a remarkable turnaround for a team which, before Schmidt took over, had their worst ever finish in the Six Nations. They won it the very next year.

The side stands on the brink of winning a Grand Slam and beating their previous longest run of successive wins when they face England at Twickenham...

South Africa

Government Has Slept While Land Questions Languished, Scoffs Ngcukaitobi

If the political will to implement land expropriation without compensation was determined by timing, the government's… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.