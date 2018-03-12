Angola: Media Minister Works in Malanje Province

Malanje — The Mass Media minister, João Melo, is since last Sunday in the north-central Malanje Province, in the ambit of the promotion of the upgrading training programme, being jointly implemented by the Media Ministry and the Journalists Training Centre (Cefojor), and which has been designed for public journalistic organs.

ANGOP has learnt that the minister will also seize the occasion to check the conditions and functioning of the local public media organs.

Speaking to the press, about the training programme that kicks off this Monday, the minister said he hopes to see the journalists predisposed to upgrade their professional knowledge.

"It will be an ongoing training programme, because the Media Ministry is full of ideas in regard to the partnerships in various areas with different firms and the Cefojor, partnerships in training Angolan journalists", minister João Melo explained.

In this initial phase, the training programme will be taking place in the northern provinces of Malanje, Cuanza Norte and Uige.

In this trip to Malanje the minister is being accompanied by the chairpersons of the various public media organs.