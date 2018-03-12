12 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Commander Slams Youths Who Join Military for Job Only

Luena — The commander of the East Military Region (RML), lieutenat-general João Serafim Kiteculo, last Sunday in Luena City, Moxico Province, said that his military region intends to discourage youths who join or want to join the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) merely as a way of getting employment.

The general-officer, who was delivering a speech at the closing ceremony of the 7th Assessment Meeting of the 2017/2018 Instruction Period, defended that the FAA must only take on board young people who are good citizens and with an irreproachable conduct.

He appealed to the mobilisation and recruitment districts to be more rigorous in the selection of new recruits.

He seized the occasion to also appeal to the unit and subunit commanders to get more involved in the technical activities, as well as in the recreational and cultural programmes of the troops, with a view to improving the wellbeing, posture and camaraderie among the effectives.

The gathering recommended to the participants to elevate the levels of discipline, promote military values and virtues, fight against illiteracy in the military, as well as the increase of the number of physicians and nurses in the units and subunits.

