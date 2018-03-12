Ghana: KB Asante Laid to Rest in Accra

The late retired diplomat and writer Kwaku Baprui (K. B) Asante, was on Saturday laid to rest at the Gethsemane Memorial Garden in Accra after a burial service at the forecourt of the State House.

The solemn ceremony, which attracted scores of mourners, was attended by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Former President Jerry John Rawlings and his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

Other dignitaries present were Member of Council of State, Sam Okudzeto, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Charles Owiredu, National Chairman of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Prof. Edmund Dele; and current and past public officials.

Traditional and political leaders, members of the Grand Lodge of Ghana, Old Achimotans Association and Association of Former Foreign Service Officers featured prominently on the long list of mourners that converged to pay their last respect.

The service, officiated by clergy from the Accra Diocese of the Anglican Church was interspersed with music from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces Band and a mass choir.

Mr Owiredu, who read a tribute on behalf of the ministry at the pre-burial service, celebrated the late nonagenarian for his contribution to the birth of Ghana's Foreign Affairs service and diplomatic structure.

The widow, Matilda Asante, in a short tribute of less than 10 sentences and read under two minutes, reminisced their first meeting in England in the early 1950s during a Gold Coast Students Union meeting where the Late Mr. Asante was elected president and she, treasurer.

Recalling how their professional relationship developed into a deep friendship and lasted for more than 60 years through the thick and thin, she said "Our last weekend together was special and your passing was a shock. I miss you so much. Fare thee well."

Delivering the sermon, Very Rev. Seth Sackey -Dean, Cathedral Church of the Most Holy Trinity, said death was evitable and charged all to live lives worthy of emulation like the Late Mr Asante.

The bereaved family and various associations took turns to eulogise the late writer and politician through tributes at the pre and burial services. Wreaths were also laid on behalf of the government, family, children and church.

Mr Asante died in his sleep on Monday, January 22 at the age of 93.

Born on March 26, 1924, he was the Secretary to Ghana's First President Dr Kwame Nkrumah, served under a number of Heads of State in Ghana as well as the Principal Secretary at African Affairs Secretariat from 1960 to 1966.

He became Ghana's Ambassador to Switzerland, the United Nations Offices in Geneva, the UN establishment in Vienna, Australia, Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Economic Community aside other political and academic exploits in Ghana.

