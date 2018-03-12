Ghana: Police Hunt Notorious Armed Robber

The Financial Forensics Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is on the lookout for a 29-year-old Nigerian said to have masterminded robbery attacks in Accra.

The suspect, Kess, also known as Billion is said to have led a gang of armed robbers to rob a forex bureau at Teshie on January 31, 2018 and made way with an unspecified amount of money.

A statement copied the Ghanaian Times by Chief Inspector David Fianko-Okyere said the suspect also led a group of robbers to attack another company at Community '9' Light Industrial Area on February 16 and made away with a huge amount of money from the victim.

The statement said the suspect is 5ft 8 inches tall, slim in stature with tattoo marks on both shoulders, and was last spotted at Teshie wearing a pair of jeans over a t-shirt, and he is believed to be hiding in Teshie, Spintex Road, Tema, Aflao or his home country Nigeria.