12 March 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Police Hunt Notorious Armed Robber

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Financial Forensics Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is on the lookout for a 29-year-old Nigerian said to have masterminded robbery attacks in Accra.

The suspect, Kess, also known as Billion is said to have led a gang of armed robbers to rob a forex bureau at Teshie on January 31, 2018 and made way with an unspecified amount of money.

A statement copied the Ghanaian Times by Chief Inspector David Fianko-Okyere said the suspect also led a group of robbers to attack another company at Community '9' Light Industrial Area on February 16 and made away with a huge amount of money from the victim.

The statement said the suspect is 5ft 8 inches tall, slim in stature with tattoo marks on both shoulders, and was last spotted at Teshie wearing a pair of jeans over a t-shirt, and he is believed to be hiding in Teshie, Spintex Road, Tema, Aflao or his home country Nigeria.

Ghana

Effia Nkwanta Hospital's Maternity Ward in Deplorable State

Stakeholders in child health have expressed concerns about the dire conditions of the neonatal intensive care unit… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.