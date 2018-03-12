Angola: Methodist Women Defend Stern Fight Against Paternity Denial

Ndalatando — Women linked to the United Methodist Church, in the northern Cuanza Norte Province, last Sunday defended that the state needs to adopt policies turned to the reinforcement of the fight against paternity denial, considering the negative effects this phenomenon has had on the Angolan families.

The appeal comes on the final communiqué of the first local congress of Methodist women, which focused on the need to strengthen the empowerment process of women in society and the church.

The participants in the gathering, which was attended by over four hundred Methodist women, deemed paternity denial as a negation of human life, thus a sin, besides being a behaviour that is condemned and punished by law.

The participants also recommended greater engagement of parents in the upbringing of their children, reinforcement of family love, faith, harmony and temperance.

The event happened under the motto "Renewed Minds and Transformed Women".