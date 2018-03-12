12 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Methodist Women Defend Stern Fight Against Paternity Denial

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ndalatando — Women linked to the United Methodist Church, in the northern Cuanza Norte Province, last Sunday defended that the state needs to adopt policies turned to the reinforcement of the fight against paternity denial, considering the negative effects this phenomenon has had on the Angolan families.

The appeal comes on the final communiqué of the first local congress of Methodist women, which focused on the need to strengthen the empowerment process of women in society and the church.

The participants in the gathering, which was attended by over four hundred Methodist women, deemed paternity denial as a negation of human life, thus a sin, besides being a behaviour that is condemned and punished by law.

The participants also recommended greater engagement of parents in the upbringing of their children, reinforcement of family love, faith, harmony and temperance.

The event happened under the motto "Renewed Minds and Transformed Women".

Angola

Environment Minister Visits Mayombe Forest Zone

Environment minister Paula Francisco Coelho is since last Saturday in the northern Cabinda Province, where she is making… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.