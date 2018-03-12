12 March 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Football Administrators Urged to Show Maturity

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Chairman of the Eastern Regional Football Association (ERFA), Mr. Abdul Lawal has called on club officials and administrators to exhibit a high sense of maturity in order to promote and bring sanity in football administration in the region.

According to him, despite the success achieved in the organization of the 2016/17 second division league in the region, some league centers were still lacking the required facilities to meet up to the standard.

He said the behaviour of supporters, sometimes leaves much to be desired and therefore called on all stakeholders to exhibit maturity in their dealings with each other.

Mr Lawal, said this when he addressed delegates at the Eastern Regional Football Association congress at Koforidua.

He called on the media and other stakeholders to appreciate the high level of football in the region and the efforts of the RFA in raising the standard of football in the region to that level.

He advised the clubs to go through the right procedures and processes to register their players to help end conflicts of unqualified players in the league.

The congress endorsed affiliation fees for clubs for the 2017/18 football season.

All division two clubs are to pay Gh¢1,000.00, whilst third division clubs are to pay Gh¢400.00, with women clubs paying Gh¢300.00 and colts clubs paying Gh¢150.00.

All clubs are to pay their affiliation fee by the close of March, 2018 and the Eastern Regional Division Two League is expected to kick off on May 6, 2018.-GNA

Ghana

Effia Nkwanta Hospital's Maternity Ward in Deplorable State

Stakeholders in child health have expressed concerns about the dire conditions of the neonatal intensive care unit… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.