12 March 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Two in Custody for Possessing Indian Hemp

By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Two persons who were in possession of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp at Amasaman in the Ga West municipality have been nabbed by the police. Ibrahim Ali, 18, and Godfred Asare, 19, are in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

The Amasaman Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent of Police Francis Yiribaare confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday. He said on March 8, the Amasaman patrol team intercepted a taxi cab with registration number GR 8779-18 at Amasaman with seven occupants.

The Commander said based on suspicion, the team searched the car and its occupants, and found one wrapper of Indian hemp on Ali and other five wrappers in the car. The commander said Ali and Asare, who was later found to be an accomplice, told the police they had it from a drug dealer at Sekyikrom near Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

He said the other five have since been granted police enquiry bail after interrogation.

