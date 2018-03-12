Ghana: Cedi to Strengthen

Stakeholders in child health have expressed concerns about the dire conditions of the neonatal intensive care unit… Read more »

There is also anticipation of a three-year bond issue which could pull in offshore investors, boosting dollar supplies, said Raphael Adubila of Accra-based Northstar Home Finance.

The cedi is expected to firm in the days ahead, boosted by IMF signals last week that the country could receive the next disbursement under its $918 million credit programme. The local currency, which has strengthened 1.8 per cent since January, was trading at 4.4500 at the close of last week, up from 4.4575 a week ago.

